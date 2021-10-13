'Threats of violence': Biden on offense amid menacing anti-vaxxers

The Biden administration is pushing its partial vaccine mandate of large companies as anti-vaxxers push against people getting vaccinated. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the rise in disturbing, partisan attacks across the country and fact-checks lies about the effectiveness of vaccines. Melber clarifies that while people have the right to say what they believe, they don't have the right to menace or attack others for their beliefs.Oct. 13, 2021