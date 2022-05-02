IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'This was a coup!’: MAGA lawmakers asked for pardons, feared election plot was criminal

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    'They knew': Republican lawmakers wanted pardons for criminal coup, per evidence

    06:54

  • Trump’s two chiefs of staff: Fox News host Hannity’s influence on Meadows revealed in text evidence

    08:57

  • Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

    10:56

  • Trump nightmare?: Jan. 6 panel expected to 'bring in' Giuliani, Don Jr., MAGA lawmakers

    06:45

  • ‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    09:57

  • 'Very damaging’: MAGA allies turn on 'weak' McCarthy amid leaked tape controversy

    06:50

  • FRAUD: Before Running to Trump, Leaked Audio Reveals McCarthy Feared MAGA Rhetoric

    10:49

  • With Twitter purchase, Does Elon Musk care about free speech more than money? I MSNBC

    06:55

  • Court Blocks Controversial Execution as Texas GOP Governor Dithers

    06:24

  • MAGA Bust: Bombshell Text Evidence Ties Trump Allies to Coup Plot

    05:35

  • Can Putin be ousted from within Russia? Pussy Riot musician and dissident speaks out on war

    09:31

  • 'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

    06:46

  • Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

    10:31

  • 'Cowards': See GOP leaders busted for failed plan to oust Trump and public reversal

    07:34

  • Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    15:31

  • Will Marjorie Taylor Greene be banned from Congress? She's about to go under oath for Jan. 6

    03:17

  • 'MAGA weirdos’: GOP candidates blasted for extremism by top Dem Carville

    11:57

  • Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

    04:09

  • Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability

    07:56

The Beat with Ari

'This was a coup!’: MAGA lawmakers asked for pardons, feared election plot was criminal

08:00

Congress is seeking testimony regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection from three GOP members closely tied to former president Donald Trump: Congressman Ronny Jackson, Congressman Andy Biggs, and Congressman Mo Brooks. According to new evidence compiled by the Jan. 6 committee, some GOP lawmakers feared their own election plot was criminal and sought out presidential pardons to shield their activities. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore to discuss the developments in the probe. May 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'This was a coup!’: MAGA lawmakers asked for pardons, feared election plot was criminal

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    'They knew': Republican lawmakers wanted pardons for criminal coup, per evidence

    06:54

  • Trump’s two chiefs of staff: Fox News host Hannity’s influence on Meadows revealed in text evidence

    08:57

  • Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

    10:56

  • Trump nightmare?: Jan. 6 panel expected to 'bring in' Giuliani, Don Jr., MAGA lawmakers

    06:45

  • ‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    09:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All