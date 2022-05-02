'This was a coup!’: MAGA lawmakers asked for pardons, feared election plot was criminal

Congress is seeking testimony regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection from three GOP members closely tied to former president Donald Trump: Congressman Ronny Jackson, Congressman Andy Biggs, and Congressman Mo Brooks. According to new evidence compiled by the Jan. 6 committee, some GOP lawmakers feared their own election plot was criminal and sought out presidential pardons to shield their activities. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore to discuss the developments in the probe. May 2, 2022