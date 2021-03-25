'This is suppression!': Steele slams GA governor for voting restrictions law 

Georgia's governor has approved a restrictive new GOP voting bill after weeks of debate about how to tighten voting laws in the state. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the breaking news and explains the bill will drastically limit early voting and will limit drop boxes, among other restrictions. This is just one of at least 253 restrictive voting bills Republicans have introduced in 43 states since the 2020 election. Michael Steele joins, asking "do you think Black folks are just going to sit by and let you get away with this?"