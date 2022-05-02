IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

'They knew': Republican lawmakers wanted pardons for criminal coup, per evidence

06:54

New congressional evidence suggests several GOP members tied to former President Donald Trump were seeking pardons for their conduct relating to overturning the election. The evidence, cited in letters requesting testimony from Congressman Ronny Jackson, Congressman Andy Biggs, and Congressman Mo Brooks, suggests the members viewed their own election plot as potentially criminal. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the developments and wider efforts by different Trump allies to overturn the results, including former White House aide Peter Navarro, whose admissions about overturning the election overlap with some of these apparent efforts by members of the House.May 2, 2022

