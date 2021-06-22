'The fight is not over': Dems won't step down after GOP obstructs voting rights bill

Senate Republicans unanimously voted to block the “For The People Act,” which sought to expand voting rights and respond to restrictive election laws in Republican-led states. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reacts to the vote, split 50-50 along party lines, and discusses what this means for Democrats with The New York Times’ Mara Gay and Emily Bazelon, Democratic Strategist Chai Komanduri, and Mark Thompson, host of the “Make It Plain” podcast.