‘The coup is still underway’: MAGA riot plot started earlier than you thought

New details from the investigation into the Capitol riot reveal that Trump’s attempted coup started far earlier than initially thought, just hours after election day when a GOP lawmaker texted Mark Meadows about an “aggressive strategy” to overturn the election. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by journalist Sarah Kendzior and MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance to discuss how America can stop the next coup and why those responsible for January 6th aren’t in jail. Dec. 17, 2021
