'Target’ Trump faces intensifying pressure as signs point toward indictment

Donald Trump's lawyers have been informed he is the target of a criminal investigation in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. This comes as a Special Counsel senior prosecutor was seen today at the Miami grand jury investigating Trump. And new evidence Trump knew the proper declassification process. CNN reporting, a former White House official testified multiple Trump White House officials spoke to then-president Trump about the procedure. Former Deputy Chief of Criminal Division in the Southern District of New York Kristie Greenberg joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, saying she expects “we will be seeing an indictment soon,” and predicts “these charges are going to be brought in Florida.” The New York Times’s Emily Bazelon also joins to discuss the latest developments.June 8, 2023