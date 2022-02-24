'Strange, Mysterious': Trump Criminal Probe Stalls as NY Prosecutors 'Walk'
Two top prosecutors in the Trump criminal probe stepped down Wednesday after the newly-elected Manhattan D.A. expressed “doubts” about any case to indict Donald Trump, The New York Times reports. Former prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein and former Executive Assistant District Attorney Adam Kaufmann analyze the “mysterious” and abrupt departures, noting the news riveted the legal community in New York. Feb. 24, 2022
