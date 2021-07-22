'Stomach-turning': MAGA riot’s confederate flag rebuked by Fran Lebowitz

Writer Fran Lebowitz applies her iconic candor and wit to the insurrection, voter suppression, feminism, the news media, comedy — and why she says she’s not a pessimist, despite her reputation— in this wide-ranging interview, a new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, featuring discussions with leaders at the summit of their fields. The series debuted in 2021 with Melber’s interview with Bill Gates. http://www.thebeatwithari.com