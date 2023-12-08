IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Sociopath’: Trump on track to win 2024 & be a ‘dictator’ warns his coauthor from ‘Art of the Deal’

The Beat with Ari

There are new warnings about Trump’s threat to democracy as he plans an “authoritarian” second term and eyes MAGA loyalists for top cabinet positions. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Tony Schwartz, journalist and co-author of “Trump: The Art of the Deal”, to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 8, 2023

