'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced
The leader of the far-right militia known as the “Oath Keepers,” Steward Rhodes, has testified before the Jan. 6 committee from behind bars. Federal investigators have hit him with a “seditious conspiracy” charge, the most serious charge in the investigation into the MAGA insurrection to date. Rhodes’ estranged wife Tasha Adams speaks out about Rhodes, the founding of the “Oath Keepers,” the evidence she believes federal investigators have on him, and his recent testimony.Feb. 3, 2022
