As Texans continue to suffer during a statewide humanitarian crisis, Sen. Ted Cruz was busted for flying off to Cancún. Many are calling this incident and his subsequent “walk of shame,” as The Washington Post's Ashley Parker puts it, the most humiliating and politically damaging 24 hours of Cruz’s career. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by politico James Carville to discuss Cruz’s blunder and the ongoing crisis in Texas.