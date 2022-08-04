IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Sickening liar’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with millions in fines for Sandy Hook lies

    11:58
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Bannon melt down as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    01:36

  • Text bombshell stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in trial on 'sick' Sandy Hook lies

    09:10

  • 'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe

    09:06

  • Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight

    04:40

  • Trump's Fox News nightmare: Anchor touts 'huge win' for Biden as Carlson gets emotional

    11:33

  • Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

    01:39

  • Trump fumes as Murdoch’s Fox News empire ditches him for Mini-Trump

    01:39

  • Trump's criminal intent exposed: Coup conspiracy timeline from Nov. to Jan. 6 (MSNBC Highlights)

    08:34

  • Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

    05:06

  • Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)

    09:48

  • A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)

    08:40

  • Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

    02:59

  • Trump rages as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    06:54

  • Trump's January 6th legal hurricane: DOJ eyes Trump, vet prosecutor says evidence shows clear "multifaceted conspiracy"

    12:12

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

    03:15

  • See Trump's living Fox News nightmare: Murdoch's MAGA TV turns on Trump

    02:54

  • 'Charlatan' and 'clown' Alex Jones faces $150 million judgement day for Sandy Hook Conspiracies

    08:38

  • Amidst women’s rights clash, Sam Bee fights back with comedy, truth, and late night breakthroughs

    32:06

  • Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33

The Beat with Ari

‘Sickening liar’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with millions in fines for Sandy Hook lies

11:58

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with part one of sentencing. The jury making him pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook parents. The punitive fines, meaning the punishment for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre, coming next. The judge rebuking Jones for lies and rejecting his ask for a mistrial after a bombshell revelation – his lawyer accidentally leaked his cell phone data. MSNBC’s Chief Legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on this trial and what the punishment part of this sentencing could mean. Former Federal prosecutor Paul Butler, NBC reporter Ben Collins and Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer react to this breaking news.Aug. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Sickening liar’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with millions in fines for Sandy Hook lies

    11:58
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Bannon melt down as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    01:36

  • Text bombshell stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in trial on 'sick' Sandy Hook lies

    09:10

  • 'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe

    09:06

  • Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight

    04:40

  • Trump's Fox News nightmare: Anchor touts 'huge win' for Biden as Carlson gets emotional

    11:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All