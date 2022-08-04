‘Sickening liar’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with millions in fines for Sandy Hook lies

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with part one of sentencing. The jury making him pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook parents. The punitive fines, meaning the punishment for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre, coming next. The judge rebuking Jones for lies and rejecting his ask for a mistrial after a bombshell revelation – his lawyer accidentally leaked his cell phone data. MSNBC’s Chief Legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on this trial and what the punishment part of this sentencing could mean. Former Federal prosecutor Paul Butler, NBC reporter Ben Collins and Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer react to this breaking news.Aug. 4, 2022