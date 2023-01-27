IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Sickened’: Five ex-officers indicted for murder amid ‘heinous’ beating video

‘Sickened’: Five ex-officers indicted for murder amid ‘heinous’ beating video

06:21

Five former Memphis police officers are facing murder charges in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. The Shelby County District Attorney saying all five helped kill the 29-year-old during a traffic stop. The Memphis Police Chief describing the video as “heinous” and “inhumane” prior to its release. Retired NYPD Detective Marq Claxton joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the swift action from the prosecutor, saying he believes the video will “rapidly begin" the officers' prosecution.Jan. 27, 2023

    ‘Sickened’: Five ex-officers indicted for murder amid ‘heinous’ beating video

