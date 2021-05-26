'Shaking in his boots': Former Trump Org exec speaks on grand jury in criminal probe

The Manhattan DA convened a grand jury to hear evidence and weigh charges against former president Donald Trump and the employees of the Trump Organization as part of the criminal probe into the company, according to reporting from the Washington Post. Prosecutors are attempting to pressure the Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg into cooperating. Former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the escalation in the investigation.