'Russian roulette': DA vet's prison warning to Trump exec...he will sell you out

Citizen Donald Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg continues to resist cooperating with prosecutors as the DA presses for "evidence implicating Trump," according to the Washington Post. The Post also reports that prosecutors are now closing in on Trump’s former bodyguard turned Trump Organization executive as the investigation heats up. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent breaks down the latest updates in the case with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray, former RNC Chair Michael Steele, and Tristan Snell, a prosecutor who helped lead the investigation of Trump University.