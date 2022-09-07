IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Radicals’: From Jim Crow to Trump era, meet Black artists who changed history | Melber Report

    12:25
The Beat with Ari

‘Radicals’: From Jim Crow to Trump era, meet Black artists who changed history | Melber Report

12:25

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how Black activists and artists have confronted government racism, both in their work and their own lives. Tracing political, legal and musical history, ranging from Sam Cooke and Billie Holiday to Jay-Z, Tupac and NWA, this special report documents how these artists' work channeled and shaped the civil rights issues of their time. Melber also shows how across many decades, a bipartisan crackdown on Black art and dissent has run alongside the drug war and other repression, and shows how that continued into the “news now.” The report also covers a pending case against Young Thug and Gunna, which cites their music and poetry as criminal evidence, a striking double standard. The report also features new reaction to an MSNBC report by Jay-Z. Sept. 7, 2022

