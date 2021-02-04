'QAnon Congresswoman' rejected: Greene punished amid conspiracy uproar

MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the breaking news that the House has voted to eject Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Budget and Education and Labor committees, a proposal that the Democratic majority chose to pursue after House Republican leadership opted not to take action against Greene. A total of 11 Republicans joined Democrats to remove Greene. Before the historic vote, Greene spoke on the House floor in an attempt to stave off her de-credentialing, but did not apologize for her comments.