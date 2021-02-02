'Psycho': Author of the book that predicted Trump’s America speaks out

“American Psycho” author Bret Easton Ellis reflects on how his classic novel applies today, how people relate to stories about being “trapped in a society they don’t believe in,” and why people can relate to art about even very unsavory characters. Ellis also discusses a wider backlash to art across the spectrum, which he thinks stems from people's superficial inability to appreciate metaphor, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.