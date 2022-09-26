‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing multiple new lawsuits. One, newly raised by Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo alleges DeSantis violated Florida law when he transported migrants from Texas, as the law states migrants must come from “this state.” Pizzo joins “The Beat” to discuss the lawsuit, saying: “DeSantis has to pick and choose. Does he want to say they’re unauthorized aliens or not... He has to pick either one, and both, whichever he picks, he violates the law.”Sept. 26, 2022