IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

  • Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case

    05:10

  • 'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

    08:38

  • Jan. 6 report is #1 bestseller in America before release | Melber foreword on coup conspiracy

    04:04

  • Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03

  • Why is NY state trying to end Trump Org. over fraud? Report on the 'lies' and receipts

    11:52

  • Double charges?: Trump facing two 'criminal referrals' in explosion of 2022 NY probe

    05:13

  • Master vs. MAGA: Team Trump rebuked in court over stolen docs

    05:48

  • Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

    11:39

  • MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms

    07:40

  • DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos

    09:21

  • 'Outrageous' 'untethered': DOJ vets slam judge's ruling on Trump's stolen docs

    04:19

  • As drug war is rebuked in #1 album "God Did," DJ Khaled talks Jay-Z, Obama & hits with Ari Melber

    21:50

  • Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

    03:28

  • Why does the US lock up innocent people? OJ Simpson's lawyer on DNA, race and fighting back

    11:34

The Beat with Ari

‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

06:46

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing multiple new lawsuits. One, newly raised by Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo alleges DeSantis violated Florida law when he transported migrants from Texas, as the law states migrants must come from “this state.” Pizzo joins “The Beat” to discuss the lawsuit, saying: “DeSantis has to pick and choose. Does he want to say they’re unauthorized aliens or not... He has to pick either one, and both, whichever he picks, he violates the law.”Sept. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All