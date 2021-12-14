"Powerpoint Coup Plot”: Explosive Evidence Revealed From Trump’s Top Aide
11:48
Share this -
copied
Explosive new reporting on evidence in the January 6th riot probe from Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows. Coup backer Philip Waldron, a retired U.S. Army colonel, who pushed a PowerPoint plan to overturn the 2020 election — reveals meeting with Meadows “multiple” times. Waldron also telling The Washington Post he met with lawmakers on the night before the riot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on this development and gives analysis on what might happen next. Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
"Powerpoint Coup Plot”: Explosive Evidence Revealed From Trump’s Top Aide
11:48
UP NEXT
Jeffrey Epstein Under Scrutiny In Trial Two Years After His Death In Jail
09:40
Actor Arian Moayed on "Succession," Stewy, and worker's rights in the COVID era
08:16
Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense