"Powerpoint Coup Plot”: Explosive Evidence Revealed From Trump’s Top Aide

Explosive new reporting on evidence in the January 6th riot probe from Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows. Coup backer Philip Waldron, a retired U.S. Army colonel, who pushed a PowerPoint plan to overturn the 2020 election — reveals meeting with Meadows “multiple” times. Waldron also telling The Washington Post he met with lawmakers on the night before the riot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on this development and gives analysis on what might happen next. Dec. 14, 2021