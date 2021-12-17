‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee
In a major update in the probe into the January 6th riot, the January 6th Committee has subpoenaed Philip Waldron, the retired U.S. Army Colonel who circulated a PowerPoint coup plan which detailed a plot to overturn President Biden’s election win. This comes as former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale cooperates with investigators, turning over subpoenaed phone data. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson reports on the update in the investigation. Dec. 17, 2021
'PowerPoint coup' planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee
