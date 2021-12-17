IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee

09:44

In a major update in the probe into the January 6th riot, the January 6th Committee has subpoenaed Philip Waldron, the retired U.S. Army Colonel who circulated a PowerPoint coup plan which detailed a plot to overturn President Biden’s election win. This comes as former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale cooperates with investigators, turning over subpoenaed phone data. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson reports on the update in the investigation.  Dec. 17, 2021

