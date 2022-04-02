IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

11:17

New evidence reveals how Trump participated in directly demanding legislators help steal the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains how this evidence links Trump more directly to his aide Peter Navarro’s confession on “The Beat” detailing a plan to use the Vice President’s power to stop the transition of power.April 2, 2022

