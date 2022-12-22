IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

    09:20
"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

09:20

The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022

