‘Panic’: Trump melting down over imminent ‘arrest’ says star witness Cohen

Michael Cohen appears on "The Beat" moments after Trump ally Bob Costello testifies before a New York grand jury and speaks about it in a press conference. Cohen responds to Costello, shredding his claims and also responds to Trump defense lawyer Joe Tacopina's hush money defense. Cohen, who is Trump's former personal lawyer says Trump predicting his own indictment is "panic and fear" because "he knows what's coming down the pipe."