'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis' censorship, criminal threats

09:11

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed "appropriate." So-called "Woke Busters" are joining DeSantis' effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove "offensive" books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC's Ari Melber, calling the law "outrageous," and adding students "don't have books to read." The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins "The Beat." Feb. 7, 2023

