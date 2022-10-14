'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing

In a riveting January 6th committee hearing the panel reveals evidence of Trump’s intent. Republican Liz Cheney says the “central cause” of the insurrection was “one man: Donald Trump” and he was “involved in all of it.” The panel showed what Trump knew against what he said in public. Cheney saying “Claims that President Trump actually thought the election was stolen are not supported by fact and are not a defense. There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational.”Oct. 14, 2022