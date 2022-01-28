IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Oncoming train': Gaetz alleged sex crimes bombshell exposed

The Beat with Ari

'Oncoming train': Gaetz alleged sex crimes bombshell exposed

The Daily Beast reports a witness in the Matt Gaetz federal probe revealed the MAGA congressman was told he has sex with a minor. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. The report comes as prosecutors secured a new plea deal for a witness in the case. Ari Melber is joined by Florida state attorney for Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg.Jan. 28, 2022

