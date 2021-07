Global powerhouse LVMH has acquired luxury streetwear brand Off-White in a move that’s already making waves beyond the fashion world. The brand’s designer Virgil Abloh is no stranger to disrupting a field that’s historically lacked diversity, and also serves as an artistic director for Louis Vuitton. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the historic acquisition and predicts you’ll be hearing Abloh’s name a lot more in the near future.