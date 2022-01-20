'Oak tree': Biden crushes right-wing media and Trumpism, says Carville
President Biden has held his longest press conference yet, addressing a wide range of policy issues over a nearly two-hour marathon session. Biden defended his record, called out the GOP for being even more obstructionist than it was in the Obama era, and addressed potential challenges the Democratic party faces as midterms loom. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to react to his press conference and to discuss the challenges Biden faces this year.Jan. 20, 2022
