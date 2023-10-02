IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Not much of a legal case’: Neal Katyal shreds Donald Trump’s defense in civil fraud case

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    See it: Defendant Trump's court appearance on video as N.Y. A.G. vows ‘no one is above the law’

    11:10

  • Revealed: Internal GOP donor memos show 2024 fears as party becomes 'Cult of Trump'

    05:02

  • This D.A. could send Trump to prison: See the big RICO wins that scare Trump

    12:10

  • Scoop: Fox News had to fire Tucker over costly lies lawsuit, says author Wolff

    04:29

  • Losing: Trump loses fraud case as lawyers ask if his sons must move out

    04:43

  • Taylor Swift can beat Trump again in 2024, so Fox pundits panic

    10:52

  • Losing: Trump guilty as N.Y. A.G. wins key ruling in fraud case

    09:23

  • Guilty: Trump nailed for fraud as he braces for four other trials

    05:24

  • Defendant Trump unleashes ‘incredibly dangerous’ attacks as trials loom & experts warn of threats

    09:22

  • Confession bomb explodes: Melber breaks down Trump aides’ anti-democracy admissions

    07:18

  • Trump on edge as coup ‘sweep’ plotter Navarro is convicted & others await trial

    05:15

  • After anti-Trump anthem, artist Vic Mensa talks to Melber about 'internalized' racism

    02:19

  • MAGA Chaos? Fox chief out after Tucker firing & billion dollar lie lawsuits: Melber report

    05:46

  • Lie bomb goes off: Fox News Chair Rupert Murdoch out as lawsuits over Trump's 'big lie' roil company

    08:16

  • See Peter Navarro’s first 'Beat' interview since Jan. 6 subpoena conviction

    11:45

  • Coup bomb explodes as Trump & aides confess anti-democracy plot in bid to duck prison: Melber report

    09:36

  • Trump allies turn as RICO defendant Giuliani sued by his lawyer over 'deadbeat' bills: Melber report

    02:02

  • Bill Gates on A.I. Meeting with Schumer & Musk, saving lives, high taxes & lawyers: Melber Intv

    19:26

  • Coup bomb goes off as Trump and aides literally admit anti-democracy agenda: Melber breakdown

    08:57

The Beat with Ari

‘Not much of a legal case’: Neal Katyal shreds Donald Trump’s defense in civil fraud case

06:20

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial is underway. Trump’s defense team claims he did not commit a crime and that there is more than one way to find value for a property. MSNBC’s Katie Phang reports on Trump’s defense and is joined by Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former SDNY civil attorney Maya Wiley. Katyal calls Trump’s defense “not much of a legal case.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Not much of a legal case’: Neal Katyal shreds Donald Trump’s defense in civil fraud case

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    See it: Defendant Trump's court appearance on video as N.Y. A.G. vows ‘no one is above the law’

    11:10

  • Revealed: Internal GOP donor memos show 2024 fears as party becomes 'Cult of Trump'

    05:02

  • This D.A. could send Trump to prison: See the big RICO wins that scare Trump

    12:10

  • Scoop: Fox News had to fire Tucker over costly lies lawsuit, says author Wolff

    04:29

  • Losing: Trump loses fraud case as lawyers ask if his sons must move out

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All