‘Not much of a legal case’: Neal Katyal shreds Donald Trump’s defense in civil fraud case

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial is underway. Trump’s defense team claims he did not commit a crime and that there is more than one way to find value for a property. MSNBC’s Katie Phang reports on Trump’s defense and is joined by Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former SDNY civil attorney Maya Wiley. Katyal calls Trump’s defense “not much of a legal case.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 2, 2023