'No one’s surprised': Trump ally, Gov. DeSantis facing vaccine bribery allegations

Rising GOP star and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is under fire over damning allegations first reported by the Miami Herald that he gave special treatment to 17 of his donors, allowing them to get the vaccine in January before many healthcare workers even received it. Democrat officials are now calling for an FBI investigation into what they say appears to be a “pay to play” scheme. DeSantis denies the allegations. Politico James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, asserting he’s not surprised by the allegations, but that he is surprised there have not been more cases of bribery like this because it’s “totally consistent with modern Republican philosophy.”