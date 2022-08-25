IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

"Never": Trump's secret doc scandal is unprecedented, says Obama NSA Susan Rice

07:09

As President Biden unveils a new student loan forgiveness plan offering up to $20,000 in debt cancellation, White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice joins Ari Melber to explain the details of the plan and what it means for Americans earning under $125,000 yearly. As a former National Security Adviser under Obama, Rice also addresses Trump’s unprecedented hoarding of documents, adding she has “never heard of something like that” happening from a President. Aug. 25, 2022

