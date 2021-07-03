‘My dad did that’: Trump Jr.’s damage control backfires amid criminal Trump Org probe

After the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were indicted for charges including tax fraud and conspiracy, Trump’s children are speaking out for the first time about the criminal probe. Donald Trump Jr. posted a thirteen minute video intending to defend his father, but possibly making things worse by admitting Trump paid for Weisselberg’s grandkids’ school. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why his statement is significant and the latest in the investigation.