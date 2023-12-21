IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

'Most dangerous person': Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen slams Trump on racist remarks

06:24

Donald Trump doubling down on racist comments he made echoing rhetoric from Adolf Hitler. Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen joins "The Beat" to slam Trump, arguing he will continue to embrace more extreme language, and calling him the "most dangerous person" in the country and a "dictator wannabe."Dec. 21, 2023

