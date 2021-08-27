'Mini-Trump' DeSantis 'more of a lunatic' than Trump, says Dr. Dean amidst surging COVID deaths

A judge has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cannot ban mask mandates in school. The MAGA governor remains isolated in his stance against COVID safety measures, and even Trump is now encouraging people to get vaccinated. Physician and former DNC chair Howard Dean joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. Dean reacts to DeSantis' handling of the pandemic, asserting, "I think he may be more of a lunatic than Trump ever was."Aug. 27, 2021