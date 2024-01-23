‘Mental’? Trump hit over age and ‘stability’ by Republican rival as 2024 tightens

On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, the GOP’s choice is Donald Trump or Nikki Haley. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 23, 2024