'Mask Slips': Legal Expert on GOP Senator’s 'Outlandish' Interracial Marriage Comments
In an interview, GOP Senator Mike Braun said that the question of legalizing interracial marriage should be left to the states, not the Supreme Court. Braun has walked back these comments, but commentators are warning about the implications of his response. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and The Nation’s Elie Mystal break down Braun’s comments.March 24, 2022
