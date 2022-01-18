'MAGA weirdos': Obama aide's secret recipe for Dems to win midterms
After a tough start to 2022, former Senior Adviser to President Obama, David Plouffe, talks with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about why President Biden needs to gloat more and how Democrats can win the midterms – even when things aren’t back to "normal."Jan. 18, 2022
