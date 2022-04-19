IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

'MAGA weirdos’: GOP candidates blasted for extremism by top Dem Carville

11:57

MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the GOP’s pivot to extremism. The pair discuss the rise of QAnon candidates running for political office across the nation, President Biden’s approval rating, and Fox News’ coverage of Biden’s presidency.April 19, 2022

