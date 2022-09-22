IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

The Beat with Ari

'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

08:38

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen slams Donald Trump over a new interview appearance in which he claimed to Fox’s Sean Hannity that he could declassify documents “by thinking” it, telling MSNBC’s Ari Melber that Trump “truly doesn’t want to be the President, he wants to be the king.”Sept. 22, 2022

    'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

