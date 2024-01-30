'Loser' Trump loses again: GOP’s Haley 'trusts' jury that hit Trump for $83M over lies & assault

A jury in New York has awarded E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages in her defamation trial against former President Trump. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by The New York Times’ Jessica Bennet and Journalist Robbie Myers to discuss. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5) Jan. 30, 2024