‘Loser’ Trump loses again: Court approves criminal trial in historic ruling

A federal appeals court has ruled Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity and can be prosecuted on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 7, 2024