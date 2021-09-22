IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Loser' Trump: legal 'walls closing in' on rattled 45

As the criminal probe into the Trump Organization finances continues, Trump is now suing his niece for $100 million dollars. Mary Trump provided the former president’s tax documents to The New York Times, which later published a Pulitzer Prize-winning article about Trump’s history of tax dodging. Trump is also taking legal action against The New York Times for what he alleges was a “insidious plot” to gain his tax records. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance break this all down.Sept. 22, 2021

