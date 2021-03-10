'Look at George Floyd as a human being': Floyd family attorney on Chauvin trial jury selection

Jury selection is underway in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. The Floyd family attorney Ben Crump joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the proceedings thus far. Despite the international attention Floyd’s death has garnered, Crump states he never takes for granted “that a police officer will be convicted for killing a Black person unjustly.”