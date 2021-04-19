'Lifting up white supremacy:' Leaked doc shows Trumpian 'America First' caucus too crazy for GOP

'Lifting up white supremacy:' Leaked doc shows Trumpian 'America First' caucus too crazy for GOP07:33
Multiple pro-Trump Republicans are under fire and backpedaling after a leaked document sparked accusations of racism. The document describes plans for creating an “America First” caucus, which calls for the protection of “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC’s Juanita Tolliver to discuss the fallout and what this document signals about the GOP in the post-Trump era.