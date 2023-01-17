'Lies': Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch will go under oath

A voting machine company is playing legal hardball hit the Fox News company with a billion dollar suit alleging costly lies on air and they are winning initial skirmishes over the facts. Now, one of the most powerful media executives in the world, Rupert Murdoch, will go under oath in that case. Dominion voting machines waging a $1.6 billion defamation suit over "false claims that its voting machines were rigged." MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on this major development, the accountability and how the January 6th Committee evidence is fueling the case.Jan. 17, 2023