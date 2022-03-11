Inside Zelenskyy’s state of mind as Ukrainian forces hold off Putin’s troops
06:27
Fifteen days after Ukraine was invaded by Putin, Ukrainians are accusing Russians of targeting civilians. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Ukraine’s former Minister of the Economy Tymofiy Mylovanov to discuss the escalating conflict and the how Ukrainian ground troops are holding Russian forces off.March 11, 2022
