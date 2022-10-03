IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

  • ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46

  • MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

  • Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case

    05:10

  • 'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

    08:38

  • Jan. 6 report is #1 bestseller in America before release | Melber foreword on coup conspiracy

    04:04

  • Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03

  • Why is NY state trying to end Trump Org. over fraud? Report on the 'lies' and receipts

    11:52

  • Double charges?: Trump facing two 'criminal referrals' in explosion of 2022 NY probe

    05:13

  • Master vs. MAGA: Team Trump rebuked in court over stolen docs

    05:48

  • Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

    11:39

  • MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms

    07:40

The Beat with Ari

'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

07:25

The Trump classified documents scandal taking a new turn. The National Archives revealing some records from Trump White House are still missing. In a newly released interview from 2021, Trump is confronted on taking documents and appears to change his story. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying this new evidence is "incriminating" and something "prosecutors dream about" because it reveals "some sort of bad intent.”Oct. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

  • ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All