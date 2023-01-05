'Idiots', 'clown show': GOP implodes, Fox News melts down, Trump humiliated

It’s an epic disaster for the House Republicans as Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses a 6th vote for Speaker of the House. Fox News anchors are now panning the GOP for this debacle and hitting them hard. The speaker fight now ensnaring Trump with many House Republicans ignoring his call to “vote for Kevin” with one openly mocking him as “sad!” Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat” saying "I think Fox has an agenda here and it's a Ron DeSantis agenda."Jan. 5, 2023